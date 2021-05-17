Worldwide:
Podcast: What You Need To Know About ESG Transparency
17 May 2021
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
This special episode features "Emergence of ESG
Transparency," a webinar featuring two heads of Akin
Gump's ESG group—partners Stacey Mitchell in D.C. and Amy Kennedy in London—along with
London partner Ezra Zahabi.
Among the topics covered:
- EU plans on ESG and sustainable finance.
- An overview of U.S. climate and ESG developments.
- EU sustainable finance transparency requirements.
- The U.K. sustainable finance initiative.
