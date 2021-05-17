Subscribe to OnAir with Akin Gump via  iTunes SoundCloud YouTube Spotify and  Google Podcasts.

This special episode features "Emergence of ESG Transparency," a webinar featuring two heads of Akin Gump's ESG group—partners Stacey Mitchell in D.C. and Amy Kennedy in London—along with London partner Ezra Zahabi.

Among the topics covered:

  • EU plans on ESG and sustainable finance.
  • An overview of U.S. climate and ESG developments.
  • EU sustainable finance transparency requirements.
  • The U.K. sustainable finance initiative.

