ARTICLE
4 June 2024

Hydrogen Acceleration Act In Germany

MC
Marks & Clerk

Contributor

Marks & Clerk logo
Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore
The hydrogen economy may be taking a giant leap forward in Germany soon as yesterday the German Cabinet passed a new law to make it more simple to secure planning approval...
UK Energy and Natural Resources
Photo of Robert Carpmael
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The hydrogen economy may be taking a giant leap forward in Germany soon as yesterday the German Cabinet passed a new law to make it more simple to secure planning approval for clean hydrogen projects. As noted by the H2 View article below, and as reported widely in the hydrogen news press, this new law, called the Hydrogen Acceleration Act, should enable a rapid development and expansion of the infrastructure for the production, storage and importation of hydrogen.

Such a deregulation of planning practices is a rarity these days, and as such is a breath of fresh air! Well done Germany. Will we see similar deregulations elsewhere around the world? Certainly the hydrogen economy and all electrolyser developers will be keen to see it!

Hoped to simplify and digitise planning, approval and procurement procedures, the act is intended to reduce regulatory requires and amends various existing laws.

Once law, it will give hydrogen infrastructure "overriding public interest" status, allowing authorities to prioritise approval.

www.h2-view.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Robert Carpmael
Robert Carpmael
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More