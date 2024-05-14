ARTICLE
14 May 2024

Turning Sunlight Into Fuel

MC
Marks & Clerk
Contributor
Marks & Clerk logo
Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore
Solar fuels offer a carbon-neutral alternative to conventional fossil based fuels and will form a key component of the energy transition. Synhelion is a Swiss company...
UK Energy and Natural Resources
Photo of Mark Dauncey
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Solar fuels offer a carbon-neutral alternative to conventional fossil based fuels and will form a key component of the energy transition. Synhelion is a Swiss company with its origins at the ETH Zurich. Their mission is to "...contribute to a net-zero transportation sector by replacing fossil fuels with carbon-neutral solar fuels. Our solar fuels close the carbon cycle and drive a world connected by clean, sustainable transportation." Their first industrial-scale demonstration plant, located in Jülich, Germany, is currently under construction. Just last week they announced that "the key components of our solar fuel technology have been delivered and installed inside the solar tower, ready to be commissioned." - definitely a company worth watching in the future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Mark Dauncey
Mark Dauncey
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
14 May 2024

Turning Sunlight Into Fuel

UK Energy and Natural Resources
Contributor
Marks & Clerk logo
Marks & Clerk is one of the UK’s foremost firms of Patent and Trade Mark Attorneys. Our attorneys and solicitors are wired directly into the UK’s leading business and innovation economies. Alongside this we have offices in 9 international locations covering the EU, Canada and Asia, meaning we offer clients the best possible service locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More