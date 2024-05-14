Turning Sunlight Into Fuel

Solar fuels offer a carbon-neutral alternative to conventional fossil based fuels and will form a key component of the energy transition. Synhelion is a Swiss company with its origins at the ETH Zurich. Their mission is to "...contribute to a net-zero transportation sector by replacing fossil fuels with carbon-neutral solar fuels. Our solar fuels close the carbon cycle and drive a world connected by clean, sustainable transportation." Their first industrial-scale demonstration plant, located in Jülich, Germany, is currently under construction. Just last week they announced that "the key components of our solar fuel technology have been delivered and installed inside the solar tower, ready to be commissioned." - definitely a company worth watching in the future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.