In late 2023 the UK's Energy Act 2023 was passed into law. It has possibly gone a little under the radar in some quarters, despite being hailed by Ofgem as the most significant and wide-ranging piece of energy legislation in over a decade. Its goals are widespread and significant in terms of their scope - including strengthening energy security, supporting the delivery of net zero and ensuring household bills are affordable in the long-term. Please see our previous article for further background information.

The following video explores the implications of the Energy Act and how it taps into wider regulatory changes and trends, including with respect to:

Heating without fossil fuels

Energy network capacity and reform

Carbon capture,

Consumer protection,

Smart homes, and

Energy efficiency

All of the above are critical policy areas at a time where energy demand is rising, whilst international relations and climate change are becoming ever more challenging and the transition ever more politicised.

