ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

As we observed in our 2023 wrap up of sustainability-related news, 2023 was a hugely significant year in our race to net zero. In it's latest report, the International Energy Agency notes that, without the rapid development of five key clean energy technologies between 2019 and 2023, the growth in energy-related emissions would have been three times larger. Let's keep pushing...

Global energy-related carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions rose less strongly in 2023 than the year before even as total energy demand growth accelerated, our new analysis shows, with continued expansion of solar PV, wind, nuclear power and electric cars helping the world avoid greater use of fossil fuels. www.iea.org/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.