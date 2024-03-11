The second round of funding from the UK Government's Net Zero Hydrogen Fund has awarded seven projects from across the UK a combined £21 million of government support. Four of the projects, directed to producing hydrogen for industry, are receiving funding for development expenditure. The remaining three projects are directed to providing hydrogen for the transport sector and are receiving funding for capital expenditure.

The awarding of this funding follows on from the first round of funding that supported 15 projects to the tune of £37.9 million and forms part of further significant government funding in support of hydrogen technologies and infrastructure in the UK.

The 7 projects have the potential to increase our capacity to make hydrogen by 800MW, supporting local communities to cut their emissions while moving towards net zero www.gov.uk/...

