The government proposals would mark the biggest expansion of nuclear power in 70 years as energy security concerns grow and net zero targets loom. Success requires a step change in government delivery.

The UK's new Civil Nuclear Roadmap to 2050 offers the tantalising prospect of a renaissance for nuclear power. Success hinges on the execution of the nascent proposals being consulted on, as well as wider reforms to the planning system. These demand greater radicalism than is so far implied. Importantly the Labour Party broadly shares the 2050 Roadmap's ambitions in its recently updated plans.

Please see our article responding to the 2050 Roadmap and the two consultations that it contains, here.

