The Yorkshire Climate Action Coalition is co-chaired by Walker Morris and Deloitte.
On 21 September, the Q3 Yorkshire Climate Action Coalition (YCAC) virtual meeting took place.
A key theme of the breakout discussion section of the meeting was how businesses should approach credible energy transition plans.
In this article we explain what credible energy transition plans are and the key takeaways from the discussion.
What is a credible energy transition plan?
A climate transition plan outlines how an organisation will move its existing assets, operations and business model to align with the transition to a net zero carbon economy. It is a vital tool to demonstrate to markets, investors and other stakeholders that a business is committed to net zero and climate action
Breakout discussion summary: 6 key takeaways
Identify and prioritise
Every business is unique and for a transition plan to be credible, it should reflect where that organisation can make the most impact. Taking inspiration from other businesses can be very powerful, but it is also important to not just "follow the crowd" on carbon reduction steps otherwise significant opportunities will be missed.
Sphere of influence
Scope 3 emissions measurement can be challenging and driving action on scope 3 emissions is even harder. This is especially true where supply chain members are SMEs who lack the capabilities, data, and resources to meet the demands of larger businesses or public bodies. However, larger businesses should not underestimate the influence that their transition plans and activities can have on key stakeholders such as customers, consumers and their supply chain. Collaboration throughout the supply chain is therefore crucial to delivering credible outcomes.
Seek expert advice
Expert assistance can help create a holistic transition plan and the specific measures within it. This will prioritise impactful, practical measures that align with long-term goals in the short and medium terms. As an example, experts can help with assessing the business case for rooftop solar or where to place solar panels, but also determining how this might fit into a broader transition plan in conjunction with (or compared to) other measures.
Adaptability and responsiveness
Businesses must build flexibility into their transition plans from the outset so that they can adapt to challenges such as:
- Those operating from leasehold premises may need landlord consent to take measures.
- Policy and regulatory uncertainties surround many key technologies e.g. the future of hydrogen and access to EV charging for businesses looking to decarbonise their fleets.
- Waiting times for grid connections could potentially hold up renewable energy projects.
- Rapid evolution of emerging technologies may render some investments obsolete.
The most effective transition plans will regularly evolve in response to changes in the business, technology and regulatory environment.
Government policy
Businesses would be more likely to commit to credible transition plans if key public policy and regulations were clear, stable, and long-term. Even the most flexible transition plans cannot cope well with substantial policy changes. With stable policy, lenders would gain confidence and capital could be unlocked, resulting in a positive cycle of change.
The business case
The bottom line is that while most businesses want to do the right thing, they must make a business case for implementing measures. Fortunately, an energy transition plan does not need to exist out of altruism or as a token gesture. Whilst they may be costly in the short term, the investment is often essential to ensuring business resilience, sustainability, and long term profitability in the future.
