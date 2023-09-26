In this Regulation Tomorrow Plus podcast, Jonathan Herbst, Hannah Meakin and Anita Edwards discuss the obligations that firms have under UK REMIT to record and retain communications relating to their trading in wholesale energy products, in light of a large fine issued to a firm last month by Ofgem, the energy regulator, for breaches of those obligations.

