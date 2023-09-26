UK:
Regulation Tomorrow Plus: Firms' Obligations To Record And Retain Communications Under UK REMIT (Podcast)
26 September 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
In this Regulation Tomorrow Plus podcast, Jonathan Herbst,
Hannah Meakin and Anita Edwards discuss the obligations that firms
have under UK REMIT to record and retain communications relating to
their trading in wholesale energy products, in light of a large
fine issued to a firm last month by Ofgem, the energy regulator,
for breaches of those obligations.
Spotify/ Apple
