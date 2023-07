ARTICLE

UK: #10 Warum Preisverhandlung Ein Teamsport Ist | When It Really Matters (Podcast)

Explodierende Energiekosten, gestiegene Rohstoffpreise, Lieferkettenprobleme: All das führt in vielen Branchen zu steigenden Produktionskosten. In Unternehmen rund um den Globus laufen daher aktuell Preisverhandlungen in den Einkaufsetagen. Worauf es dabei ankommt und wie eine gründliche Vorbereitung für erfolgreiche Preisverhandlungen aussehen sollte, berichtet Dr. Arno-Christian Schuster, Pricing-Stratege und Experte für Consumer Products, im Gespräch mit Paul Johannes Baumgartner. Abonnieren Sie unseren Podcast hier: https://alix.click/34RwKXo

