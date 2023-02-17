Queen Mary University of London has undertaken a major International Arbitration Survey, focusing on the energy sector entitled "Future of International Energy Arbitration, Survey Report 2022". This was led by Professor Loukas Mistelis FCArb [1] and his team. The Survey was based on feedback from over 900 respondents from a diverse range of jurisdictions, end users, leading practitioners, arbitrators and experts, as well as arbitral and academic institutions.

