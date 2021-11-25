The final day of COP26 will see a panel discussion on fusion energy, perhaps the most forward-thinking potential energy source. The panel will discuss the science and engineering challenges involved, and the commercial side of this emerging industry.
Will this be a matter of saving the best for last, another false dawn for this potentially revolutionary energy source? Time will tell.
It's one of the biggest scientific and engineering quests in history, up there with the Apollo programme, and the rewards for success will be huge for our planet."
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.