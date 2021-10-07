Shepherd and Wedderburn has been appointed by Energy Transition Zone (ETZ Ltd) to support its plans to reposition the north east of Scotland as a globally recognised integrated energy cluster, creating sustainable jobs while playing a crucial role in meeting the net zero ambitions set out by local, Scottish and UK governments.

Following a competitive tender, Shepherd and Wedderburn has been selected to advise ETZ Ltd on all corporate, property and construction, and regulatory matters.

The law firm's sector-leading Clean Energy Group comprises more than 90 lawyers, who advise on landmark clean energy projects across the UK. The group has more than 30 years' specialist experience in the clean energy sector, spanning the full spectrum of energy technologies, both mature and emerging, and offering the perfect blend of skills to help ETZ Ltd realise its ambitions.

The appointment follows Shepherd and Wedderburn's recent announcement that it is investing in a new Aberdeen office, with the capacity to double the firm's headcount in the city, as part of a three-year strategic growth plan.

Colin Robertson, Partner in Shepherd and Wedderburn's property and infrastructure team, said: "We are delighted to have been appointed as legal adviser to Energy Transition Zone Ltd. Our clean energy team is passionate about the green recovery and transition to net zero and we look forward to supporting our client to deliver a globally recognised centre focused on such transition, with the development of the Energy Transition Zone in Aberdeen at its core."

Maggie McGinlay, Chief Executive of ETZ Ltd, said: "I'm delighted that Shepherd and Wedderburn have been appointed to advise ETZ Ltd on all corporate, property and construction, and regulatory matters. They share our ambition to reposition the North East of Scotland as a globally recognised integrated energy cluster focussed on the delivery of net zero and I look forward to working with them in delivering that.

"Shepherd and Wedderburn's recent announcement they will invest in a new office in Aberdeen is testament to their long-term commitment to the North East and reflects ETZ Ltd's clear aim to develop a sustainable long-term international industry base that delivers sustainable jobs and growth for the region."

