The European Union (EU) aims to be climate-neutral by 2050, an economy with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. This objective is at the heart of the European Green Deal and in line with the EU's commitment to global climate action under the Paris Agreement. To achieve this, there is a long road ahead, but by doing so the EU could serve as a blueprint for other countries and encourage them to bolder action. Join Natasha Luther-Jones, the Global Co-Chair of the Energy and Natural Resources Sector, and the International Head of Sustainability and ESG, at global law firm DLA Piper, alongside a number of panellists, to hear their thoughts on how energy transition can work towards a net zero society and the huge opportunities it can bring.

