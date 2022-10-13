Worldwide:
Webinar: Examining The Levers That Could Unlock The Hydrogen Market In Europe And Beyond – Creating A Market For Hydrogen
In this webinar we will assess the future of the hydrogen
market. We will look at current and emerging policy and regulations
that support hydrogen development in different jurisdictions,
mechanisms for reducing demand uncertainty, scaling applications
and the financial instruments necessary for growth.
We will look at the comparative merits of blue and green
hydrogen in relation to climate change pressures and the energy
transition and discuss emerging case studies of hydrogen projects
that are developing today.
The webinar will be vital for any business that is involved in
or considering entering the hydrogen market, from investing to
developing, transporting and selling. Join DWF's experts and
guest speakers from the sector to learn about the barriers and
opportunities in this rapidly evolving market.
