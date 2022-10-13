ARTICLE

Worldwide: Webinar: Examining The Levers That Could Unlock The Hydrogen Market In Europe And Beyond – Creating A Market For Hydrogen

In this webinar we will assess the future of the hydrogen market. We will look at current and emerging policy and regulations that support hydrogen development in different jurisdictions, mechanisms for reducing demand uncertainty, scaling applications and the financial instruments necessary for growth.

We will look at the comparative merits of blue and green hydrogen in relation to climate change pressures and the energy transition and discuss emerging case studies of hydrogen projects that are developing today.

The webinar will be vital for any business that is involved in or considering entering the hydrogen market, from investing to developing, transporting and selling. Join DWF's experts and guest speakers from the sector to learn about the barriers and opportunities in this rapidly evolving market.

