Employment Limits Ready Reckoner For 2024/2025

April is always marked as a busy time of the year for employment lawyers and HR professionals having to adjust the increased limits for awards.

Below we have set out the new limits for:

The National Living & Minimum Wages 2024/2025 The Annual Update from the Presidents of the Employment Tribunals to the Vento guidelines 2024 The Employment Rights (Increase of Limits) Order 2024

1. National Living & Minimum Wages 2024/2025: effective 1st April 2024

2. The Annual Update from the Presidents of the Employment Tribunals to the Vento guidelines 2024 applicable on or after 6 April 2024

The guidelines give ranges for injury to feelings awards for injury to feelings in discrimination cases, varying according to the severity.

3. The Employment Rights (Increase of Limits) Order 2024 which is effective in England, Scotland, and Wales, introduces increased limits for compensation events after 6 April 2024.

Originally published April 4, 2024

