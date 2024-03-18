Listen here for the latest developments and essential practical takeaways (short enough to fit into a 10-minute coffee break!). Lawyers from our IHELC team will discuss key developments in employment law with our usual pragmatism and insight, a touch of humour and a sharp focus on the in-house lawyer's perspective.
This month's discussion covers an employment tribunal decision on handling controversial or offensive beliefs in the workplace (Miller v University of Bristol) and the new statutory guidance on fire and rehire.
- Click here to listen to the podcast on Spotify.
- Click here to listen to the podcast on Apple Podcasts.
- Click here to access the podcast transcript.
