In this latest podcast, employment law specialists Greg Burgess and Simon Bellm delve into the key cases and developments from the past 12 months, and provide valuable insights on what to expect in the world of employment law in 2024. This includes:
An overview of the key cases and legislation from 2023:
- Government response to widespread industrial action
- Disciplinary and dismissal: a fair process
- Redundancy: consulting over the rationale for the proposed redundancy
- Disability discrimination: Asperger's/dyslexia
- Without prejudice: when is the protection lost?
- Subject Access Requests: ICO Guidance updated
Looking ahead to what is likely to come into effect in 2024:
- The Employment Rights (Amendment, Revocation and Transitional Provision) Regulations 2023
- Flexible working reform
- Right to request predictable working pattern
- Non-compete clauses
- Guidance for employers on Menopause
- Fire and rehire
- Labour manifesto – reform of employment law
- Equality Act 2010 (Amendment) Regulations 2023
- The Worker Protection (Amendment of Equality Act 2010) Act
- Introducing Fees in Employment Tribunals and EAT
- Changes to National Minimum Wage
- New Paternity Leave Regulations
