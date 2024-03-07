In this latest podcast, employment law specialists Greg Burgess and Simon Bellm delve into the key cases and developments from the past 12 months, and provide valuable insights on what to expect in the world of employment law in 2024. This includes:

An overview of the key cases and legislation from 2023:

Government response to widespread industrial action

Disciplinary and dismissal: a fair process

Redundancy: consulting over the rationale for the proposed redundancy

Disability discrimination: Asperger's/dyslexia

Without prejudice: when is the protection lost?

Subject Access Requests: ICO Guidance updated

Looking ahead to what is likely to come into effect in 2024:

The Employment Rights (Amendment, Revocation and Transitional Provision) Regulations 2023

Flexible working reform

Right to request predictable working pattern

Non-compete clauses

Guidance for employers on Menopause

Fire and rehire

Labour manifesto – reform of employment law

Equality Act 2010 (Amendment) Regulations 2023

The Worker Protection (Amendment of Equality Act 2010) Act

Introducing Fees in Employment Tribunals and EAT

Changes to National Minimum Wage

New Paternity Leave Regulations

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.