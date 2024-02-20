UK:
In-House Employment Lawyers Coffee Break: Episode 4 - Workforce Consultation In The EAT And Redundancy Protection Legislation (Podcast)
20 February 2024
Lewis Silkin
Listen here for the latest developments and essential practical
takeaways (short enough to fit into a 10-minute coffee break!).
Lawyers from our IHELC team will discuss key developments in
employment law with our usual pragmatism and insight, a touch of
humour and a sharp focus on the in-house lawyer's
perspective.
This month's podcast features Sally and David discussing the
new legislation extending priority status in redundancies to
pregnant employees and those returning from family leave plus an
EAT decision on early workforce consultation.
- Click here to listen to the podcast on Spotify.
- Click here to listen to the podcast on Apple
Podcasts.
- Click here to access the podcast transcript.
