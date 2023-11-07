In this month's episode, we will cover an introduction into discrimination with a particular focus on race discrimination under the Equality Act. We will discuss how discrimination laws apply and consider the common issues faced not only by employers generally, but also specifically by Financial Services employers in light of the recent Employment Tribunal judgment against Lloyds on a case about the use of racist language in the workplace.

The Legal Room UK · All in a Day's Work: Race Discrimination

