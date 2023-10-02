Article provides analysis of The Workers (Predictable Terms and Conditions) Act 2023, which recently received Royal Assent in the House of Lords. This new legislation aims to redress the balance of power between businesses and members of their workforce who do not work consistent, regular hours. The act aims to balance the need for flexible-working options for both employees and businesses, while addressing unfair practices. It aims to give workers more certainty over their working hours, and more stability in regard to their income. More information is to follow from the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas), providing guidance to businesses and workers before it goes into effect.

"Christopher Hitchins: The impact of The Workers (Predictable Terms and Conditions) Act 2023," Employee Benefits, September 27, 2023

