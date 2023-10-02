UK:
The Impact Of The Workers (Predictable Terms And Conditions) Act 2023
02 October 2023
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
Article provides analysis of The Workers (Predictable Terms and
Conditions) Act 2023, which recently received Royal Assent in the
House of Lords. This new legislation aims to redress the balance of
power between businesses and members of their workforce who do not
work consistent, regular hours. The act aims to balance the need
for flexible-working options for both employees and businesses,
while addressing unfair practices. It aims to give workers more
certainty over their working hours, and more stability in regard to
their income. More information is to follow from the Advisory,
Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas), providing guidance to
businesses and workers before it goes into effect.
