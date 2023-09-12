ARTICLE

HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) have announced that they are experiencing technical difficulties with the online submission service used for filing claims in the employment tribunal.

The fault has made it impossible to submit an employment claim online.

The HCMTS are working hard to rectify the matter, but it is not yet known when the issues will be fixed.

On the 8th of September, 2023, Judge Barry Clarke, the President of Employment Tribunals (England and Wales), issued guidance on the problems.

He admitted to being unsure of when the issues would be fixed, and, in the meantime, he therefore set out the alternative ways that employment claims may be filed.

Alternative methods for the presentation of a claim