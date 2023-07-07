This month's episode is an introduction to Employment Tribunal claims. We will be providing an overview of employment tribunal claims and the Tribunal procedure. We will also be giving our top tips for managing employment tribunals and considering both the legal and commercial risks. We will also be discussing potentially the most common employment tribunal claim: unfair dismissal.

