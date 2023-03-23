The Employment Rights (Increase of Limits) Order 2023 has been published, which will give to effect the latest annual increase in tribunal limits.

The key increases are that for dismissals with an effective date of termination on or after 6 April 2023:

The cap on the value of a week's pay for certain statutory purposes, such as calculating statutory redundancy pay and basic awards of compensation in unfair dismissal cases, will increase from £571 to £643.





The maximum compensatory award for unfair dismissal will increase from the lower of 52 weeks' normal pay and £93,878 to the lower of 52 weeks' normal pay and £105,707.

