Who should attend

HR professionals, particularly those with an interest in employment litigation.

Synopsis

Following our webinar in April exploring the rise in class actions (watch the recording), we are delighted to invite you to a further webinar focusing on equal pay class actions.

Despite the UK having embedded equal pay legislation for over 50 years, claims are on the rise. Yet even the Court of Appeal regards the law in the area as "unsatisfactorily complicated". Unprecedented numbers of class actions are being progressed in the private sector, with high profile Tribunal cases and unparalleled media interest in gender pay gap reporting statistics increasing the profile of pay equity at all levels. The EU's draft directive on pay transparency only serves to highlight the profile of this area for clients, and with significant levels of back pay available for potential claimants, it remains a key focus area for employers across all sectors.

In an attempt to cut through the complexity, three of our experienced employment litigators will discuss:

the current tribunal landscape for equal pay claims

the travelling burden of proof in equal pay claims and preparing for each stage

recent equal pay case law, thorny issues and trends

