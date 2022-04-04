In Beck Greener's first podcast, Looking Closer, Partners Avi Freeman and Jonathan Markham discuss the subject of employee-inventor compensation. This is in light of the recent UK Supreme Court decision, Unilever v Shanks [2019] UKSC 45. In the decision, only the second successful UK case of its type, Professor Shanks was awarded £2 million in compensation from his former employer, Unilever. The discussion covers how courts are to decide if an invention provides outstanding benefit to the inventor's employer and how to determine the inventor's right to compensation if it does.

Originally Published 25 March 2020

