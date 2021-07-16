ARTICLE

The Ministry of Justice has published the latest employment tribunal quarterly statistics.

A total of 9,100 single claims were received by the tribunal in the quarter from January to March 2021. This represents a 13% decrease on the same period in 2020. However, there has been a rise in single claims over the last few quarters which is believed to be due to the rise in unemployment and changes to working conditions seen during the Covid-19 pandemic. There are 44,000 outstanding cases, passing the previous peak which was seen in 2009-2010.

Multiple claims rose by 14% in January to March 2021 when compared to the same period last year, and the number of outstanding claims increased by 13%. These rises could accelerate when the furlough scheme ends.

The tribunal disposed of 11,000 claims during January to March 2021, down 22% on the same period in 2020. 24% were Acas conciliated settlements, 18% were withdrawn, 11% were successful at hearing and 9% were struck out.

The most common claim disposed of during the quarter between January and March 2021 was unfair dismissal.

Originally published 1 July 2021

