Worldwide: How Have The Unions Fared During COVID – And What Of The Future? (Podcast)

The unions have faced some difficult challenges during COVID and in this episode we talk to David Hopper, partner in our UK law firm, Lewis Silkin, about how they have tried to meet them. We also think about future challenges: how to motivate young people to join; how to deal with technological advancements and how to stay relevant when other, newer, pressure groups start moving into their space...

