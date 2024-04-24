In our latest podcast, Partner Matthew Gregory is joined by Senior Associate Joe Bamford, both of whom specialise in retail conduct, to discuss the FCA's consultation (CP23/24) on changes to the capital requirements for personal investment firms, with particular focus on how firms must calculate their potential redress liabilities for these purposes. The podcast also touches on how these changes may be seen as part of the FCA's wider proposals and recent regulatory programmes – such as the Consumer Duty. The podcast aims to assist personal investment firms, and key internal stakeholders such as in house legal counsel and compliance officers, in understanding the FCA's proposed changes under the consultation.

Spotify/ Apple

