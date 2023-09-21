ARTICLE

The UK's political and economic situation is dramatically increasing the risks for HR practitioners. In this informative webinar, leading experts will discuss changes in the employment law landscape due to the spectre of a general election and the rise of AI, as well as highlighting the risk of career-ending corporate fines due to modern workplace communication, and other trends.

Some of the topics we will be covering include:

Managing sickness absence in the current environment

The next six months: Conservative Party proposals and what the Labour Party would do

The future of Non-Compete Agreements in the UK and the US and what this means in practice

The dangers of using WhatsApp, Slack and other IM communications in the workplace

Cost of living implications on employee claims.

Join our panel of experts as they provide comprehensive analysis and guidance on topics that will shape Q4 and Q1 of next year.

