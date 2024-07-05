Christopher Hitchins Talks International Employment Law With The Global Workforce Podcast

London Managing Partner Christopher Hitchins discussed international employment law on the Global Workforce podcast, emphasizing the need for businesses to adapt to local customs and laws while maintaining their culture. He highlighted the growing importance of ESG standards for both large organizations and startups. Hitchins also advised on the importance of employee consultation and cultural integration during mergers to build trust and manage reporting lines and post-termination restrictions.

Katten is a firm of first choice for clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services globally. Our nationally and internationally recognized practices include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

London Managing Partner Christopher Hitchins appeared on the Global Workforce podcast, hosted by Omnipresent, to discuss the intricacies of international employment law for businesses interested in crossing borders. He shared key insights into the legal challenges and cultural nuances that global businesses must navigate to thrive. He shared how a one-size-fits-all approach often does not work across borders, stating, "While you want to maintain the same culture, you also have to take account of local customs and laws and make adjustments accordingly."

Additionally, Chris touched on how environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards are becoming increasingly important, especially for larger organizations with reporting obligations and startups seeking to establish their identity and attract investment. He noted that ESG principles help shape a company's identity and enhance its attractiveness to investors and customers.

Chris noted that employee consultation and integration during a merger can help clarify terms and conditions while building trust. Global businesses undertaking transactions will need to consider focusing on culture, integration, understanding local customs, managing reporting lines and post-termination restrictions.

"Strategies for integrating global workforces with Christopher Hitchins of Katten Muchin Rosenman UK LLP,"Global Workforce, June 20, 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.