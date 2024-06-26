Election 2024 - The Future Of UK Employment Law

With the general election now set for 4 July 2024, the main political parties have released their election manifestos. Below we summarise the key pledges of the main political parties relating to employment law and business immigration.

You can also listen to our podcast series, which compares these pledges in more detail, and download the slides from our recent seminar, Election Special: The Future of UK Employment Law.

Election Manifestos summary

Podcast series: Election 2024 and employment law

Election Special: The Future of UK Employment Law (Seminar)

Party Manifestos

Election Manifestos summary

2. Podcast series: Election 2024 and employment law

We have created a series of four short podcast episodes covering the ways in which the main parties' election pledges might shape the future landscape of employment law.

Episode 1

In the first episode, Head of Department Tim Gilbert and Knowledge Counsel Anna West discuss what the Labour and Conservative parties are proposing on the topics of employment status and worker contracts, and unfair dismissal.

Episode 2

In the second episode, Head of Department Tim Gilbert and Knowledge Counsel Anna West discuss what the Labour and Conservative parties are proposing in relation to pay and sickness, equality issues, family-friendly matters, and flexible working.

Episode 3

In our third episode, Partner Ailie Murray and Knowledge Counsel Adam Rice discuss what the Labour and Conservative parties are proposing in relation to collective matters, including fire and rehire, collective redundancies, and trade unions and collective bargaining.

Episode 4

In the fourth and final episode of our four-episode election series, Partner Ailie Murray and Knowledge Counsel Adam Rice discuss the manifestos of the Liberal Democrats, Green and Reform parties, and how these parties' pledges might impact the landscape of employment law.

3. Election Special: The Future of UK Employment Law (Seminar)

On Thursday, 20 July, we hosted the seminar, Election Special: The Future of UK Employment Law.

Our slides from the event are available to download below.

Party Manifestos

Party Manifestos

Conservative: Conservative Manifesto 2024 (conservatives.com)

Labour: Change – The Labour Party and Labour's Plan to Make Work Pay: Delivering A New Deal for Working People – The Labour Party

Liberal Democrats: For a Fair Deal - Liberal Democrats Manifesto 2024 - Liberal Democrats (libdems.org.uk)

Green Party: Our 2024 General Election Manifesto - Green Party

Reform UK: Our Contract - Contents - Reform UK (reformparty.uk)

