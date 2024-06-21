ARTICLE
21 June 2024

Election 2024 – Summary Of Main Employment Law Proposals

TS
Travers Smith LLP

Contributor

Travers Smith LLP logo
It’s not just law at Travers Smith. Our clients’ business is our business. Independent and bound only by our clients’ ambitions, we are wherever they need us to be. We focus on key areas of work where we are genuinely market leading. If it’s hard – ask Travers Smith.
Explore
Ahead of the 4 July 2024 general election, the main UK political parties have released their manifestos, highlighting pledges on employment law and business immigration.
UK Employment and HR
Photo of Tim Gilbert
Photo of Siân Keall
Photo of Ed Mills
Photo of Ailie Murray
Photo of Adam Wyman
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

With the general election now set for 4 July 2024, the main political parties have released their election manifestos. Below we summarise the key pledges of the main political parties relating to employment law and business immigration.

1481770a.jpg

Party Manifestos

Conservative: Conservative Manifesto 2024 (conservatives.com)

Labour: Change – The Labour Party and Labour's Plan to Make Work Pay: Delivering A New Deal for Working People – The Labour Party

Liberal Democrats: For a Fair Deal - Liberal Democrats Manifesto 2024 - Liberal Democrats (libdems.org.uk)

Green Party: Our 2024 General Election Manifesto - Green Party

Reform UK: Our Contract - Contents - Reform UK (reformparty.uk)

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Tim Gilbert
Tim Gilbert
Photo of Siân Keall
Siân Keall
Photo of Ed Mills
Ed Mills
Photo of Ailie Murray
Ailie Murray
Photo of Adam Wyman
Adam Wyman
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More