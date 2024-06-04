ARTICLE
4 June 2024

Workplace Culture: Neurodiversity

LG
L&E Global

Contributor

L&E Global logo
L&E Global is spanning the globe and our member firms are ideally situated to provide clients with pragmatic, commercial advice necessary to achieve their objectives, wherever they operate. L&E Global’s members work closely with corporate, legal, human resources departments and corporate executives across a variety of sectors and industries to address the strategic and tactical issues that arise in the workplace
Explore
The City & Guilds Neurodiversity Index Report 2024 found that more organisations are focusing on neuro-inclusion, with an increase in employers...
UK Employment and HR
Photo of Robert Hill (Clyde & Co)
Photo of Corinna Harris (Clyde & Co)
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The City & Guilds Neurodiversity Index Report 2024 found that more organisations are focusing on neuro-inclusion, with an increase in employers having neurodiverse-friendly strategies and adapting their recruitment practices to accommodate neurodivergent applicants as compared to the previous year. That said, it reported that 50% of individual respondents had been off work during 2023 as a result of neurominority challenges. In addition, over a third of neurodivergent workers had no guidance from their employer and a fifth were waiting for promised adjustments to be made.

City & Guilds, which specialises in skills development, also made a number of recommendations aimed at creating a neuroinclusive workplace, including:

  • Reviewing and updating policies to create an inclusive work environment and eliminate barriers
  • Drafting clear and understandable job descriptions that reflect the actual skills needed for the job
  • Providing interview questions in advance
  • Clearly explaining the rules of the workplace during the onboarding process
  • Ensuring physical, technological and communication accommodations are in place to support all employees
  • Implementing employee resource groups, neurodiversity champions and mentorship programmes to support neurodivergent employees
  • Encouraging and supporting the representation of neurodivergent individuals at all levels of the organisation

Key Action Points for Human Resources and In-House Counsel

In an effort to increase inclusivity, particularly for neurodiverse candidates, John Lewis has published job interview questions online. While this approach may not be suitable for all organisations there are various hiring initiatives employers can adopt to accommodate different needs which can help with building a more diverse and talented team.

See our detailed update for the practical steps employers can take to ensure a fairer recruitment process for neurodiverse individuals: Neurodiversity: Harnessing untapped talent with fairer recruitment processes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Robert Hill (Clyde & Co)
Robert Hill (Clyde & Co)
Photo of Corinna Harris (Clyde & Co)
Corinna Harris (Clyde & Co)
Person photo placeholder
Sophie Jackson (Clyde & Co)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More