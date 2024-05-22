ARTICLE
22 May 2024

Employment Status And Different Types Of Work Contract

Lewis Silkin

Our interactive guide explains different types of employment status and work contract. You can use the guide to understand different sorts of working arrangement...
UK Employment and HR
Our interactive guide explains different types of employment status and work contract. You can use the guide to understand different sorts of working arrangement, when they are used and which employment rights will apply. You can also see how the UK compares to other countries when it comes to defining employment status.

Click here to download the guide.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

