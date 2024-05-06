One year on from the approval of the EU Pay Transparency Directive, our 30 minute webcast looks at the preparations governments and organizations have been making.

One year on from the approval of the EU Pay Transparency Directive in Europe we looked at what a difference a year has made on the journey to equal pay and pay transparency. Organizations have until 2026/2027 to prepare, which can be challenging considering the implications the Directive has on your data and analytics capability, approach to stakeholder education & communications, and your approach to benefits, pensions, and reward management.

44%

of people on our webcast said they are now in planning stages.



Are you leading the preparations, or are you falling behind? Our webcast hosted a panel discussion on pay equity and transparency including;

Jennifer Granado Aranzana, Managing Associate, Linklaters

Alexandra Beidas, Global Head of Employment & Incentives, Linklaters

Eva Jesmiatka, Senior Director, Work and Rewards Europe Lead, Pay and Career Equity, WTW

Elif Er, Director, Work and Rewards, Spain Lead, Pay and Career Equity, WTW

Thomas Wooldridge, Director, Employee Experience Lead, Pay Transparency Comms, WTW

They gave insights into where governments and companies are on the journey, some first learnings from companies that are more progressed with their preparations, and practical tips for the next steps on the journey including:

How organizations and governments are preparing.

What is on the 2024 people agenda in relation to pay transparency.

The actions organizations are taking to align globally.

Where consulting advice and technology can be used for the biggest impact.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.