The basics of redundancy processes in the UK have been unchanged for some time, so the forthcoming changes from 6 April could be a trap for the unwary, if usually confident managers are not careful.

In this Espresso Pod, Employment Partner, Nick Wright, and Professional Support Consultant, Anna Henderson, discuss what the upcoming changes mean in practice.

