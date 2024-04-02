Welcome to the tenth episode in our series of podcasts exploring the people aspects of ESG.

In this final episode, Knowledge Counsel Anna West and Associate River Clarke from our Employment team talk with Director Sarah-Jane Denton from our Operational Risk & Environment team. They discuss potential developments in the modern slavery regime, as well as the ongoing expansion of sustainability and ESG reporting, and the increasing focus on supply chain diligence.

Listen below to understand how these new obligations affect your business and the steps you can take to prepare:

