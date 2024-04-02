UK:
Episode 10: What Matters In ESG – Operational Risk (Podcast)
02 April 2024
Travers Smith LLP
Welcome to the tenth episode in our series of podcasts exploring
the people aspects of ESG.
In this final episode, Knowledge Counsel Anna West and Associate River Clarke from our Employment team talk
with Director Sarah-Jane Denton from our Operational Risk &
Environment team. They discuss potential developments in the modern
slavery regime, as well as the ongoing expansion of sustainability
and ESG reporting, and the increasing focus on supply chain
diligence.
Listen below to understand how these new obligations affect your
business and the steps you can take to prepare:
