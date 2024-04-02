2024 survey series

Participate in this trio of surveys covering everything from pay design to salary budget planning and pay equity and transparency.

Employee pay is finally stabilizing after four years of uncertainty, making this the perfect time for organizations to rethink their approach to compensation.

Today's pay programs must meet a growing range of often conflicting objectives: changing employee expectations, increased market competition, pay transparency requirements, pay equity commitments, tight compensation budgets ... the list goes on.

To get ahead of pay-related trends, we are hosting a series of three surveys between April and June:

2024 Salary Budget Planning Survey – Global (July edition) gathers data on everything from actual and projected salary increase budgets to economic and labor market concerns. Covering more than 130 locations, this report – which is complimentary for participants – provides the intelligence you need to make sound mid-year pay decisions.

2024 Pay Effectiveness and Design Survey analyzes the drivers of and barriers to change that organizations face as they re-examine their pay programs. Findings will reveal the ideal compensation strategies, management and program design to accelerate employee engagement.

2024 Pay Transparency Survey addresses key issues around pay range posting, pay gap disclosure, pay program communications and regulatory readiness.

Participants will receive insights for each survey, providing you with a deeper understanding of today's compensation challenges and ways your organization can align compensation strategies for success.

Getting compensation strategy right is hard. We make it easy.

