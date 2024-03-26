Various employment-related rates and limits change every year, usually in April. Here's our at-a-glance table of the current key figures.

Entitlement From date Amount National minimum wage National living wage (age 21 and over) 1 April 2024 £11.44 per hour 18-20 rate 1 April 2024 £8.60 per hour 16-17 and apprentice rate 1 April 2024 £6.40 per hour Sick pay Statutory sick pay 6 April 2024 £116.75 per week Family-related leave Statutory maternity pay (after first six weeks) 7 April 2024 £184.03 per week Statutory adoption pay (after first six weeks) 7 April 2024 £184.03 per week Statutory paternity pay 7 April 2024 £184.03 per week Statutory shared parental pay 7 April 2024 £184.03 per week Statutory parental bereavement pay 7 April 2024 £184.03 per week Termination and compensation payments (GB) A week's pay 6 April 2024 £700 per week Maximum statutory redundancy payment 6 April 2024 £21,000 Maximum basic award for unfair dismissal 6 April 2024 £21,000 Maximum compensatory award for unfair dismissal 6 April 2024 £115,115



