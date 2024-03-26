Various employment-related rates and limits change every year, usually in April. Here's our at-a-glance table of the current key figures.
|Entitlement
|From date
|Amount
|National minimum wage
|National living wage (age 21 and over)
|1 April 2024
|£11.44 per hour
|18-20 rate
|1 April 2024
|£8.60 per hour
|16-17 and apprentice rate
|1 April 2024
|£6.40 per hour
|Sick pay
|Statutory sick pay
|6 April 2024
|£116.75 per week
|Family-related leave
|Statutory maternity pay (after first six weeks)
|7 April 2024
|£184.03 per week
|Statutory adoption pay (after first six weeks)
|7 April 2024
|£184.03 per week
|Statutory paternity pay
|7 April 2024
|£184.03 per week
|Statutory shared parental pay
|7 April 2024
|£184.03 per week
|Statutory parental bereavement pay
|7 April 2024
|£184.03 per week
|Termination and compensation payments (GB)
|A week's pay
|6 April 2024
|£700 per week
|Maximum statutory redundancy payment
|6 April 2024
|£21,000
|Maximum basic award for unfair dismissal
|6 April 2024
|£21,000
|Maximum compensatory award for unfair dismissal
|6 April 2024
|£115,115
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.