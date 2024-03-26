Various employment-related rates and limits change every year, usually in April. Here's our at-a-glance table of the current key figures.

Entitlement From date Amount
National minimum wage
National living wage (age 21 and over) 1 April 2024 £11.44 per hour
18-20 rate 1 April 2024 £8.60 per hour
16-17 and apprentice rate 1 April 2024 £6.40 per hour
Sick pay
Statutory sick pay 6 April 2024 £116.75 per week
Family-related leave
Statutory maternity pay (after first six weeks) 7 April 2024 £184.03 per week
Statutory adoption pay (after first six weeks) 7 April 2024 £184.03 per week
Statutory paternity pay 7 April 2024 £184.03 per week
Statutory shared parental pay 7 April 2024 £184.03 per week
Statutory parental bereavement pay 7 April 2024 £184.03 per week
Termination and compensation payments (GB)
A week's pay 6 April 2024 £700 per week
Maximum statutory redundancy payment 6 April 2024 £21,000
Maximum basic award for unfair dismissal 6 April 2024 £21,000
Maximum compensatory award for unfair dismissal 6 April 2024 £115,115


The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.