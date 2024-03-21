Welcome to the seventh episode in our series of podcasts exploring the people aspects of ESG.

In this episode, Senior Counsel Sarah Baker and Associate Harriet Willis from our Employment team discuss diversity, equality and inclusion with a focus on the implications and differences of positive action and positive discrimination according to UK law. While positive action can be used to increase diversity in the workplace, an understanding of the nuance between positive action and positive discrimination is imperative to avoid the risk of discrimination claims from groups not benefiting from it.