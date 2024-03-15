ARTICLE

What's ESG got to do with it?

Employment Law Bitesize podcast series Welcome to the fourth episode in our series of podcasts exploring the people aspects of ESG.

In episode four, Senior Counsel Sarah Baker and Trainee Solicitor Hattie Rawlings from our Employment team interview Jackie Buttery, Head of Benefits and Rewards at Travers Smith, to understand how we are incorporating ESG into our employee benefits strategy. Our speakers explore legal obligations employers have towards their employees' mental health, discuss the potential of green initiatives within the employee benefits space, and unravel the tie between ESG and employee wellbeing. Furthermore, they shed light on the ways companies can bolster their support for employees via benefit packages and underscore the role communication plays in successfully implementing ESG strategies.

