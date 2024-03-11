Welcome to February's Workplace Law. Over the next 3 months we will be sharing with you an in-depth, three part, video series on the anatomy of a Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) tribunal case. We are delighted to be joined by Gatehouse Chambers Barrister, Sara Ibrahim, for this video series. This month's video focuses on the types of claims that can be made in SEND tribunals.

This month you'll also find a selection of articles. With a general election expected this year, we consider the Labour Party's current proposals for employment law reform and what steps employers should take to prepare for the possibility of a Labour government. We also explain the new law on carer's leave which is expected to come into force in April 2024, plus we report on a recent case about the extent of the ICO's obligations when investigating complaints of infringement of data protection legislation.

The anatomy of a Special Educational Needs (SEND) tribunal case

In the first part of this video series, Nick Hobden, Jessica Wells and Gatehouse Chambers Barrister, Sara Ibrahim, discuss the types of claims that can be made in SEND tribunals.

What can employers expect from a Labour government?

The new law on carer's leave explained

A new right for employees to take up to a week's leave to care for a dependent is expected to come into force in April 2024. We explain what carers leave is, who can take it and what employers should do to prepare for its implementation.

Clarifying complaints to the ICO: The case of Delo v Information Commissioner

We report on a recent case about the extent of the ICO's obligations when investigating complaints of infringement of data protection legislation.

