With a raft of upcoming legislative changes, there's a lot to keep on top of in 2024. We've produced a timeline to help keep track of what's ahead.

Last month we wrote in detail about the range of significant changes to employment legislation that 2024 has in store. We have now condensed the key developments into a timeline so you can see at a glance what's coming up. Each entry links to one of our more detailed publications on the topic, which will explain in more detail what the change entails and how to plan for it.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.