Welcome to January's Workplace Law. In this edition we will be sharing with you part two of our in-depth video focussing on an employee bringing an employment tribunal claim, what it means to bring a claim, the process, benefits, drawbacks and how we can help.

This month you'll also find a selection of articles. We look at a recent case about how wide a waiver of claims by an employee in a settlement agreement can go. The paternity leave rules are changing from April 2024. We explain the new regime. Plus we report on a recent case which considered whether an employee's delay in resigning in response to an employer's conduct meant that they cannot claim constructive dismissal.

If you have any questions about any of the topics raised in Workplace Law, please do get in touch.

What an employee should consider before bringing an employment tribunal claim

In the final part of this video series, Nick Hobden and Jessica Wells discuss what is involved in the final hearing, is an employment tribunal a suitable route for everyone and what can we do to help parties to an employment tribunal claim.

Can unknown future claims be waived by a settlement agreement?

We consider just how wide a waiver of claims by an employee in a settlement agreement can go. Can it cover claims that neither party has yet contemplated and that arise after the agreement has been entered into?

What can employers expect from new paternity leave regulations?

Paternity leave rules are changing from April 2024. We explain what is, and is not, changing for employers of new parents.

Constructive dismissal: Will a delay in resignation affirm a contract of employment?

How long can an employee wait before resigning in response to an employer's conduct that entitles him or her to claim constructive dismissal?

