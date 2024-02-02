Listen here for the latest developments and essential practical takeaways (short enough to fit into a 10-minute coffee break!). Lawyers from our IHELC team will discuss key developments in employment law with our usual pragmatism and insight, a touch of humour and a sharp focus on the in-house lawyer's perspective.
This month's podcast features Colin and Tarun discussing the new and upcoming changes to employment law that will be on the agenda for in-house employment lawyers in 2024.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.