Holiday – all workers
01 April 2024
- >In summer 2023, the Government carried out a consultation on proposed post-Brexit changes to the Working Time Regulations 1998 in relation to holiday pay.
- The Government has published its response to the consultation together with
draft legislation which will amend the regulations
to:
- specify the types of payments employers should include in holiday pay for the four weeks' EU derived holiday entitlement, such as commission and regular overtime
- allow workers who are unable to take holiday due to sickness to carry over up to four weeks' statutory holiday, to be used within 18 months
- allow workers who are unable to take holiday due to being on maternity or other statutory family leave to carry over up to 5. 6 weeks' statutory holiday to the following holiday year
- allow workers who have not been given a reasonable opportunity to take holiday to carry over up to four weeks' statutory holiday to the following holiday year.
- These changes will come into force for holiday years starting on or after 1 April 2024.
National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage
01 April 2024
- The annual increase in the hourly rates of the national living wage and national minimum wage will take effect. In addition, the age at which the National Living Wage is payable will reduce from 23 to 21.
- The new hourly rates are:
- £11.44 for workers aged 21 or over (an increase from the current rates of £10.42 for workers aged 23 or over and £10.18 for workers aged 21-22)
- £8.60 for workers aged 18-20 (an increase from the current rate of £7.49)
- £6.40 for apprentices and workers aged 16-17 (an increase from the current rate of £5.28).
Flexible working
06 April 2024
- At the end of 2021 the Government published a consultation on making the right to request flexible working available from the start of employment (currently only employees with at least six months' service have the right to request flexible working).
- The Government has published its response to the consultation, which includes
the following measures:
- the right to request flexible working will be a day one right
- employers will have a new duty to consult the employee before rejecting a flexible working request
- there will be a two-month period to make a decision on the request (reduced from the current three month period)
- employees will be allowed to make two statutory requests in any 12 month period (rather than one as is currently the case).
- The Employment Relations (Flexible Working) Act 2023 will introduce the duty to consult the employee on the request, the two-month period for the decision and increasing the number of requests allowed in a 12 month period.
- The removal of the six-month service requirement for making a request will be introduced by the Flexible Working (Amendment) Regulations 2023 which come into force on 6 April 2024.
- Acas has also carried out a consultation on changes to the statutory Code of Practice on handling flexible working requests. The consultation closed on 6 September 2023.
Redundancy and pregnancy/maternity leave
06 April 2024
- Employees who are made redundant during maternity leave must be offered a suitable alternative vacancy if there is one.
- Following a consultation in 2019, the Government confirmed that it will extend this redundancy protection so that it begins when the employee notifies the employer of the pregnancy and ends 18 months after the birth. The equivalent redundancy protection for adoption leave will be extended until 18 months following the adoption, and similar extensions will apply in relation to shared parental leave (subject to a minimum shared parental leave period of at least 6 weeks).
- The Maternity Leave, Adoption Leave and Shared Parental Leave (Amendment) Regulations 2024 will introduce these changes with effect from 6 April 2024.
Paternity leave
06 April 2024
- There will be changes to the paternity leave
rules to increase flexibility, so that:
- fathers/partners will be able to take paternity leave in two separate one week blocks, instead of a single block of one or two weeks;
- the period within which paternity leave can be taken will be extended from the current period of eight weeks after birth/adoption, to one year after birth/adoption;
- the notice period for the paternity leave start date will reduce from 15 weeks before the birth to 28 days' notice before leave is taken.
- These changes will apply where the expected week of childbirth, or expected date of placement for adoption, is on or after 6 April 2024.
- These changes have been made following a
consultation which the Government carried out in 2019, on
measures to support working families including:
- how to improve paternity and shared parental leave and pay, including the possibility of dedicated "pots" of leave for each parent
- requiring employers with 250 or more employees to publish their family related leave and pay policies on their website.
- The Government published its response to the consultation in summer 2023, in which it outlined the paternity leave changes, but confirmed it would not be making any changes to maternity, adoption or shared parental leave.
Carers' leave
06 April 2024
- The Government consulted in 2020 on a new form of unpaid statutory leave for employees with unpaid caring responsibilities, such as care of an elderly relative.
- The Government's response to the consultation confirmed that it would introduce a new right for carers to take unpaid leave of one week per year, to help manage their caring responsibilities.
- The new right is contained in the Carer's Leave Regulations 2024 and will come into effect on 6 April 2024.
Unfair Dismissal and Statutory Redundancy Pay
06 April 2024
- The maximum compensatory award for unfair dismissal, and the maximum amount of a week's pay (for calculating the unfair dismissal basic award and statutory redundancy pay) increase annually every April.
- The current maximum compensatory award (for 2023-4) is the lower of £105,707 and a year's pay.
- The current maximum amount of a week's pay (for 2023-4) is £643.
Statutory Maternity, Paternity, Adoption and Shared Parental Pay
April 2024
- The weekly rate of statutory maternity, paternity adoption and shared parental pay increases annually every April. The current weekly rate (for 2023-4) is £172.48.
Statutory Sick Pay
April 2024
- The weekly rate of statutory sick pay increases annually every April. The current weekly rate (for 2023-4) is £109.40.
Business sales/service provision changes (TUPE)
01 July 2024
- The Government carried out a consultation on proposed post-Brexit changes to the Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) Regulations 2006 (TUPE), in relation to information and consultation of employees.
- Currently, employers are required to inform and consult employees through trade union representatives or (if the employer does not recognise a trade union) through elected employee representatives, regardless of the number of employees involved.
- The Government's response to the consultation confirms that TUPE will be amended so that employers will be able to inform and consult employees directly where either the employer has fewer than 50 employees or fewer than ten employees are affected by the TUPE transfer.
- Draft legislation has been published to bring these changes into effect for transfers taking place on or after 1 July 2024.
Right to request a predictable work pattern
September 2024
- There will be a new right for workers to request a more predictable work pattern, under the Workers (Predictable Terms and Conditions) Act 2023. Employers will have to follow a set process for considering the request and will be able to refuse the request on certain grounds (as with the process for flexible working requests).
- This new right is expected to come into effect in around September 2024.
Harassment
October 2024
- In spring 2018, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) published a report, Turning the tables: ending sexual harassment at work, which made a number of recommendations to strengthen the protection for victims of sexual harassment.
- The Government has committed to develop a statutory code of
practice on sexual harassment and in 2019 consulted on further measures to address
sexual harassment at work. The Government responded to the consultation in 2021.
- As a result of this consultation, the Worker Protection (Amendment of Equality Act 2010) Act 2023 will introduce a new duty on employers to take reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment at work, with a 25% uplift in compensation where the employer has breached this duty.
- A new statutory code of practice on sexual harassment will be introduced in due course, and this will be subject to consultation before it is finalised.
- The new duty to prevent sexual harassment is expected to come into force in October 2024. We have produced a short briefing on the changes and how employers can prepare.
Neonatal leave and pay
April 2025
- A new entitlement to up to 12 weeks' neonatal leave and pay for parents of premature babies is to be introduced under the Neonatal Care (Leave and Pay) Act 2023. The new right will apply where a baby starts neonatal care (lasting at least 7 days) within 28 days of being born.
- This new right is expected to come into effect in around April 2025.
Employment status
- Following the publication of the Independent Review of
Employment Practices in the Modern Economy (known as the Taylor
Review) in 2017, the Government published the Good Work Plan setting out a number of reforms
aimed at improving the position of workers including:
- refining the employment status test and developing an online employment status tool
- making it easier for casual workers to establish continuity of employment (by increasing the gap required between contracts for breaking continuity from one week to four weeks).
No date has been given for when these changes may be introduced.
- The Government also published an employment status consultation in 2018 which proposed to legislate to improve clarity around employment status tests and also align the tests for employment rights and tax purposes.
- The Government's response to the employment status consultation in July 2022 confirmed that it will not be introducing any new legislation. Instead, the Government has published new guidance on employment status and employment rights for HR and legal professionals.
- Separately, the Government consulted in 2019 on specific measures to improve protection for zero hours workers including proposals for compensation for cancelled shifts, minimum notice of working hours and the right to move onto a fixed hours contract. The Government's response to this consultation is awaited, but there will be a new right to request predictable work pattern (see above).
- The Government has commissioned the Future of Work review which was conducted during 2022 which will build on Government commitments following the Taylor Review.
Non-compete covenants
- In 2021, the Government consulted on proposed changes to non-compete
covenants. There were two options under consideration: (i)
requiring that the employer pays part of the employee's salary
during a non-compete period or (ii) banning non-compete covenants
altogether.
- The Government responded to the consultation in May 2023 and stated that it would not ban non-compete covenants (or require any payment for them) but will legislate to limit all non-compete covenants to three months maximum. There is no timeframe for when this change is likely to take place. We have produced a short briefing on the proposed changes to non-compete covenants.
Changing terms
- The Government is consulting on a draft statutory Code of
Practice on the use of "fire and rehire" to change terms
of employment. The code sets the steps which employers should
follow when seeking to change terms, including meaningful
consultation. The draft Code emphasises that dismissal and
re-engagement should be a last resort. Where an employer fails to
follow the Code, the Employment Tribunal will have the power to
increase compensation awarded for any relevant claim by up to
25%.
- The consultation closed on 18 April 2023.
Sex discrimination and menopause
- In July 2022, the Women and Equalities Committee published its
report following its 2021 inquiry into
menopause and the workplace. The report recommended that the
Government consult on making the menopause as a protected
characteristic under discrimination law, and introducing statutory
menopause leave and a model menopause policy.
- The Government responded to the consultation in January 2023 and stated that it did not intend to change the protected characteristics under the Equality Act, or introduce menopause leave or a model policy. However, it will work with employers on a communications campaign.
Diversity and pay reporting
- In August 2018, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) published a report on disability and ethnicity pay gaps and progression. The EHRC plans to produce guidance for employers on collecting, using and reporting data on employee ethnicity and disability.
- The Government consulted on ethnicity pay gap reporting in 2018, but has since indicated that it does not intend to introduce mandatory reporting for the time being, and instead will publish guidance for employers on voluntary ethnicity pay gap reporting.
- In late 2021, the Government published a consultation on disability workforce reporting, seeking information on current employer practice and possible approaches to compulsory disability reporting. The Government's response is awaited.
Settlement and confidentiality
- In 2019, the Government consulted on the use of confidentiality
provisions in settlement agreements in discrimination and
harassment cases. The Government has responded to this consultation and stated that
it will legislate to:
- ensure that settlement agreements will not prevent disclosures
to the police or healthcare or legal professionals
- require confidentiality clauses in employment contracts and
settlement agreements to set out their limitations clearly
- require individuals to take legal advice on the confidentiality
provisions in a settlement agreement.
- ensure that settlement agreements will not prevent disclosures to the police or healthcare or legal professionals
- No date has been given for when the legislation is likely to be introduced.
Industrial action
- The Government has opened a consultation on a proposed change to the law which would allow agency workers to cover the work of staff who are on strike. Currently it is a criminal offence for an agency to supply workers to cover strikes.
- The Government previously made this change to the law in July 2022, but the change was reversed following a High Court ruling in July 2023. The High Court ruled that there had been insufficient public consultation prior to the change being made.
- The consultation closes on 16 January 2024.
Listed companies
- The Government has consulted on audit and corporate governance
reforms for listed companies and larger private companies which
include new directors' duties relating to risk management, and
proposals to claw-back directors' bonuses if the company
collapses or there are serious director failings within two years
of the bonus payment.
- The consultation closed in July 2021 and the Government's response is awaited.
Enforcement of employment rights
- The Government has announced that it will create a single enforcement body for employment rights which will enforce national minimum wage, labour exploitation and modern slavery, holiday pay for vulnerable workers and statutory sick pay. The timing for this change has not been specified.
EU Employment Law Developments
Whistleblowing
01 December 2021 onwards
- The EU Whistleblowing Directive introduces various measures to protect whistleblowers, which cover not just employees and workers but also self-employed contractors, former employees and workers, and job applicants.
- Key features of the Whistleblowing Directive include:
- Employers with 50 or more staff are required to establish secure internal whistleblowing channels and procedures
- Employers must provide feedback to whistleblowers within a reasonable time (and a maximum of three months)
- A whistleblower may choose to report to a regulator without reporting internally to their employer first
- A whistleblower does not need be acting in good faith or in the public interest to gain protection under the law
- EU countries were required to implement the Whistleblowing Directive by 17 December 2021 (although private sector employers with 50 to 249 employees have until 17 December 2023 to establish internal whistleblowing channels). Some EU countries have not fully implemented the Directive yet.
- The UK already has comprehensive whistleblowing laws in place, but some elements of the directive are wider than UK laws. For example the directive requires employers to put in place internal whistleblowing channels, and it applies to job applicants and self-employed contractors as well as employers and workers.
Parents and carers
01 August 2022 onwards
- The EU Directive on work-life balance for parents and carers
grants new rights including:
- Ten days of paid leave for fathers or second parents, to be taken around the birth of a child
- A right to four months' parental leave, of which two months are paid and non-transferable between parents
- Up to five working days' unpaid leave per year for carers
- The right for working carers to request flexible working arrangements.
- EU member states were required to implement the Directive by August 2022 but some countries are still in the process of doing so.
- In the UK, employees may take paternity leave and shared parental leave. In due course carers' leave will be introduced, and all employees will be able to request flexible working from day on (see Carers' Leave and Flexible Working above).
Zero hours and irregular hours workers
01 August 2022 onwards
- An EU Directive on Transparent and Predictable Working
Conditions aims to introduce more certainty for zero hours or
irregular hours workers, and includes:
- A requirement for employers to provide workers who have an unpredictable work pattern with a written statement of the number of guaranteed hours and pay
- A ban on probationary periods longer than six months (unless justified)
- A right to request more predictable working conditions after six months
- A right to compensation if an assignment if cancelled at short notice.
- EU member states were required to implement the Directive by August 2022 but some countries are still in the process of doing so.
- In the UK, legislation is in progress which will give workers the right to request more predictable working conditions (see Employment Status above).
Minimum Wage
01 November 2024
- The EU Directive on adequate minimum wages requires EU member
states to provide an adequate statutory minimum wage, promote
collective bargaining and improve enforcement and monitoring.
- EU member states are required to implement the Directive by 15
November 2024.
- The UK has had minimum wage laws in place since 1998.
Equal pay
01 June 2026
- The EU Directive on equal pay and pay transparency introduces various measures to improve equal pay enforcement and transparency.
- Under the Directive, employers with at least 250 employees will be required to publish gender pay gap information annually, and employers with at least 100 employees will have to publish this information every three years.
- The Directive also introduces measures relating to pay in
recruitment and promotion including:
- A requirement for employers to inform job applicants about the starting salary/pay before interview
- A ban on asking job candidate about their pay history
- A right for workers to ask employers for information about pay levels and pay and promotion criteria
- EU member states are required to implement the Directive by 7 June 2026.
- UK employers with 250 or more employees have been required to publish annual gender pay gap reports since 2018. The UK government is running a pay transparency pilot scheme under which participating employers will disclose salary in the job advertisement and not ask about salary history.
Gig economy "platform workers"
- The EU Commission is proposing a new Directive on improving
working conditions for individuals working through digital labour
platforms (such as taxi or food delivery apps).
- Under the proposed Directive:
- There would be a list of criteria to decide whether the platform operator is an "employer"
- Businesses would be required to inform workers of the ways in which they use algorithms for example for monitoring and work allocation
- Workers would have the right to contest automated decisions and
have them rectified
- The EU Commission is consulting on these proposals and there is
no date yet for when the Directive is likely to be published.
- In the UK, the Taylor Review made various recommendations in relation to the gig economy including more clarity around the employment status tests, but there have not been any legislative proposals in relation to this (see Employment Status above).
Artificial intelligence
- The European Commission has adopted a proposal for a Directive
which will introduce liability for damage related to the use of
artificial intelligence (AI). This will extend to the use of AI in
employment, such as discrimination arising from a recruitment
process using AI technology.
- There is no date yet for when the Directive is likely to be
published.
- The UK government is encouraging regulators to implement safeguards in relation to AI but is not currently proposing any legislation in this area.
Immigration
Immigration sponsored work visa reforms
Ongoing - phased programme 2021 to 2024
- The Government set out its plan to make changes to the
sponsorship system in its sponsorship
roadmap policy paper with reforms to the sponsorship system
being introduced gradually since 2021 and expected to continue into
2024.
- The changes include improving the processing time for sponsor
licence applications and enhancing immigration sponsorship
compliance systems. An updated sponsorship management system (SMS)
portal is expected to be introduced as well as improvements to the
visa application process for applicants during 2023 and into early
2024.
- Changes to the SMS will allow sponsor employers to carry out post licence updates and comply with reporting obligations more easily as well as allowing automated data checks for licence applications.
Expansion of Youth Mobility Scheme visa route
February 2023 to 31 January 2024
- The Youth Mobility Scheme visa route allows 18- to 30-year-olds from specified countries to come to the UK to work in any role for a two-year duration. The route covers eligible applicants from Iceland, Australia, Canada, Monaco, New Zealand, San Marino, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan as well as certain British overseas passport holders. Indian passport holders can also apply via a ballot scheme if they meet qualifying criteria.
- From 31 January 2024, the age range for applicants from Australia and Canada will increase from 18-30 to 18-35.
Increase to immigration application fees and civil penalties for illegal working
January 2024
- On 4 October 2023, the application fees for a variety of work-related visas increased. For the majority of work visas, including the Skilled Worker visa and the Global Business Mobility visa, the fees increased by 15 percent.
- The Government has confirmed that the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) will increase from 2024. The IHS is payable by most visa applicants at the time of applying and contributes towards the costs of running the NHS. The IHS is currently £624 per person per year for the length of the visa, and this is increasing to £1,035 per person per year from as early as 16 January 2024.
- The Government has also confirmed that from 2024, civil penalties or fines for employers and landlords who allow illegal migrants to work for them or rent their properties will triple. For example, the civil penalty for employers will be raised for up to £45,000 per illegal worker for a first breach from £15,000 and up to £60,000 for repeat breaches from £20,000. The increase to the maximum fine is expected to come into force from 22 January 2024.
Biometric residence permits being phased out and digital immigration system
Early 2024 onwards
- The Government will slowly be replacing physical visa documents (including biometric residence permit ('BRP) cards) with an online record of an individual's immigration status (known as an eVisa).
- These eVisas are already being issued to EU nationals applying for UK immigration status, as well as certain nationalities when they apply for their visas from within the UK and they do not have a BRP card.
- Such applicants access their UK immigration status via an online portal and are able to share information on their status online with prospective employers or landlords to evidence of their right to remain in the UK.
- All BRP cards being issued currently all have an expiry date of 31 December 2024 indicated on the face of the card, irrespective of the length of visa granted to the applicant.
- The Government is expected to provide updates throughout 2024 in relation to these changes which will affect both employers when completing right to work checks and individuals who will need to register for an online account.
- This is part of the streamlining and digitisation of the UK's visa system, with a move towards a digital immigration system.
Electronic travel authorisations
Ongoing - Phased programme to 2025
- A new universal 'permission to travel' requirement is gradually being introduced in phases, and will require everyone wishing to travel to the UK (except British citizen, Irish citizens and legal residents of Ireland who are travelling to the UK from Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey or the Isle of Man (i.e. the Common Travel Area) to seek permission in advance unless they hold a UK visa or residence status. The Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) will be similar to the ESTA system in the United States.
- The ETA launched for Qatari nationals on 15 November 2023 and then, from February 2024, it will be extended to apply to nationals of Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. The full scheme will then be introduced in phases ad is expected to be in place fully by the end of 2024/start of 2025, by which time, any non-British or Irish national coming to the UK for any purpose will need either an ETA or a visa.
Introduction of European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS)
2024/2025 onwards
- The European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) is set to be introduced during 2024 and will require non-EU visitors to the participating EU countries to apply for electronic authorisation (similar to the US ESTA) before they travel.
- British citizens do not require visas to visit the EU or Schengen countries, but post-Brexit, they must qualify for entry under the visitor rules, with activities subject to strict limits, including a prohibition against undertaking productive work. Our interactive map shows the rules which apply in different European countries.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.