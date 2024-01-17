The Government has published draft regulations setting out the changes it proposes for those taking statutory paternity leave where the expected week of childbirth (or expected date of placement or entry into Great Britain for adoption) starts on or after 6 April 2024.

Currently employees can take only one period of paternity leave, electing to have either one or two continuous weeks, and it must be taken within 56 days of the birth (or date of placement where adopting). Under the new regime, leave can be taken in two separate one-week blocks at any time in the 52 weeks after birth/placement.

The notice requirements have also been eased: employees continue to have to give notice of their entitlement 15 weeks before the Expected Week of Childbirth, but only 28 days' notice of a planned week of leave is required. (The timing of notice for adoptions remains within 7 days after being notified of having been matched.)

Employers will need to add these changes to their list of reforms to be reflected in revised policies and procedures ready for 6 April 2024 – this list also includes the changes to the flexible work request regime (the final version of the Acas Code, subject to parliamentary approval, has just been published – see here), new carer's leave rights, and extended redundancy protection before and following family leave (draft regulations now published). See our round-up of recent developments covering these and other topics here.

