It can be tough being an employer: many are still grappling with the new employment landscape left after Covid (such as remote and hybrid working arrangements) and are still trying to understand the expectations of the new generation of worker, all whilst trying to keep up-to-date with a never-ending raft of legislative changes.

The beginning of a new year presents an opportunity to reflect on the year gone by and look forward to the year ahead. With 2024 underway, we reflect on the key employment law developments of 2023 and highlight some anticipated changes for you to look out for in 2024.

Employment Law Review - 2023

2023 was a significant year for employment law. The Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Act 2023 created a suite of new legislation in relation to holiday, working time, TUPE and the Equality Act 2010. There were changes to flexible working and family-related rights that are due to come into effect later this year (2024). In case law, we had landmark judgments in respect of holiday pay and employment status, which offer some long-awaited clarity.

2023 - Important case law developments

Chief Constable of the Police Service of NI v Agnew – holiday pay

In the significant case of Agnew, the Supreme Court held that although an unlawful deductions claim must be brought within three months of the date the last payment was made (or where there is a series of deductions, the date of the last in the series), a gap of three months in deductions does not automatically break the "chain" and neither does a correct payment. A series is not necessarily determined by a period in time but a "common fault or unifying or central vice". As such, a series of deductions may no longer be broken by a gap of more than three months, meaning an employee could, depending on the circumstances, make a claim in respect of underpayments which were made prior to any such gap.

This decision will have significant implications for employers across the UK. For one, it is likely to cost the Police Service of Northern Ireland £30-40 million in back pay for holiday pay claims. That being said, in Great Britain there is a two-year backstop on how far back holiday claims can go. Nonetheless, this case serves as a notable reminder of the importance of calculating holiday pay correctly.

Independent Workers Union of Great Britain v Central Arbitration Committee (Deliveroo) – employment status

In November 2023, the Supreme Court unanimously held that Deliveroo riders are not employees and therefore cannot be represented by trade unions for collective bargaining purposes. The key factor for determining self-employed status was that the riders have an unfettered right to appoint a substitute to perform their obligations under their contract and in practice.

Whilst the judgment provides clarification to employers (and a helpful reminder that a genuine right of substitution will nearly always mean that an individual is not an employee), it has received criticism regarding the potential risks it poses to vulnerable workers across the UK. The Labour Party has previously indicated a desire to reform the law on employment status and to strengthen the rights and protections for workers. With an election looming this year, this is definitely an area to watch.

Boydell v NZP Limited and other – the enforceability of non-competes

In Boydell v NZP Ltd the Court of Appeal upheld an injunction and the decision of the High Court that it was permissible to sever part of a 12-month non-compete clause. Boydell was employed as Head of Commercial - Speciality Products for NZP Limited ("NZP"). NZP's business, the sale of bile acid derivatives, is a niche area of the pharmaceutical industry. When Boydell resigned to work as head of the bile acid division of one of their main competitors, NZP sought an injunction relying on the 12-month non-compete in Boydell's employment contract. Boydell argued that the non-compete was too wide to be enforceable, principally in that it benefitted not only NZP but other companies it its group. The Court of Appeal found that the non-compete clause was clearly directed towards the specialist activities of NZP and therefore the clause was capable of severance. Severing part of the restriction, to remove the benefit to group companies, did not change the overall effect of the non-compete because it was primarily aimed at the specialist activities of NZP. Although this case demonstrates the courts' flexibility in their approach to construction of covenants, it is a reminder that, to be enforceable, restrictions should be tailored to the specific needs of the business.

The impact of this case may be limited given the government's proposal to reform the law on non-compete restrictions to a maximum duration of three months (see below).

Charalambous v National Bank of Greece – the disciplinary process

In the Charalambous case, the Employment Appeal Tribunal (the "EAT") confirmed that it is possible for a dismissal to be fair in circumstances where the dismissing manager does not hold a disciplinary hearing with the employee. Although the dismissing manager was not present at the claimant's disciplinary hearing, the EAT found that this was corrected at the appeal stage. In upholding the tribunal's decision, the EAT noted, perhaps surprisingly, that although it is desirable for a meeting between the employee and decision-maker to take place, direct personal communication is not a requirement.

Lynskey v Direct Line Insurance Services Ltd – menopause and discrimination

The case of Lynskey v Direct Line provides a reminder for employers to be aware of the complex issues surrounding menopause and the way in which symptoms can impact performance. It has been established in a number of tribunal cases that menopause symptoms can amount to a disability under the Equality Act 2010. Ms Lynskey was successful in arguing that Direct Line had failed to make reasonable adjustments where the requirement to meet the performance standards of her role put her at a substantial disadvantage in comparison to employees who were not experiencing symptoms of menopause.

However, whilst this case demonstrates that the tribunal may take a more holistic approach to a disciplinary process, it should not be taken as an invitation to dispense with important aspects of procedure.

Higgs v Farmor's School – belief discrimination

In Higgs v Farmor's School the EAT found that the tribunal had erred in its finding that Farmor School had not dismissed Ms Higgs for reasons connected to her protected beliefs. Ms Higgs was dismissed following a number of Facebook posts which the school considered to be prejudicial to the LGBTQ+ community. The EAT found that Ms Higgs's views were protected under the Equality Act 2010 and remitted the case to the tribunal for redetermination. The EAT gave helpful guidance on the legal framework around the right to protection in respect of one's belief or religion and the factors that should be taken into consideration when determining whether manifestation of belief was so objectionable as to justify the actions taken by an employer.

Haycocks v ADP RPO – the redundancy process

The EAT's decision in Haycocks v ADP RPO confirmed that a redundancy appeal cannot correct a lack of consultation. How reasonable a redundancy process is will depend on the employer and the circumstances giving rise to redundancy, however this case serves as a reminder to employers of the importance of consultation at a formative stage in the redundancy process.

2023 – Key legislation

Minimum service levels

Following a year (or two) consistently peppered with strikes in the rail, health, emergency services and teaching sectors, the government has now enacted its controversial Strike (Minimum Service Levels) Act 2023, which requires minimum service levels to be maintained, even during periods of strike.

Allocation of tips

We previously provided commentary back in October 2021 on the anticipated Employment (Allocation of Tips) Act 2023. This Act gained Royal Assent in 2023, with the measures coming into effect during 2024. The motivation behind the legislation is to provide workers with fair pay and to ensure that tips are allocated fairly amongst the workforce.

Workers (Predictable Terms and Conditions) Act 2023

Continuing the pursuit of instilling fairness amongst the workforce, this Act was granted Royal Assent in September 2023 and places obligations on employers to give a minimum period of notice of shift patterns or of ad hoc work to their workforce. Moreover, eligible employees will gain the right to request a "predictable work pattern".

Worker Protection (Amendment of Equality Act 2010) Act 2023

This Act will require employers to take proactive steps to prevent their employees from being sexually harassed at work. The Equality and Human Rights Commission (the "EHRC") will be publishing new guidance on what proactive steps employers are expected to take. Not only should employers carefully consider the EHRC guidance (when it is published) but they should also review and amend their existing policies to ensure compliance with the new requirements.

Employment Rights (Amendment, Revocation and Transitional Provision) Regulations 2023

We commented in November 2023 on the changes to holiday pay, TUPE and working time reporting which came into effect on 1 January 2024. The government has now published guidance on calculating holiday pay in line with the changes.

The Employment Relations (Flexible Working) Act 2023

The Employment Relations (Flexible Working) Act gained Royal Assent in July 2023 and was partially enacted on 11 December via the Flexible Working (Amendment) Regulations 2023. With effect from 6 April 2024, all employees will have a right to submit a statutory flexible working request from day one of their employment. We discussed the impact of this legislation here, including the changes required in the way that employers are expected to respond to flexible working requests.

The Carer's Leave Act 2023

The Carer's Leave Act received Royal Assent in May 2023 and allows employees who have a dependant with a long-term care need to take leave to care for that dependent. One week of carer's leave can be taken each year (regardless of the number of dependants an employee may have). Whilst there are notification requirements on the employee, an employer cannot require an employee to supply evidence in relation to a request before granting leave. An employer can postpone a request in limited circumstances.

Extension of the protections from redundancy – pregnancy and family leave

In December 2023, draft regulations were laid before Parliament to bring the Redundancy (Pregnancy and Family Leave) Act 2023 into operation. Under the new Act, from 6 April 2024, protection from redundancy afforded to employees on maternity, adoption or shared parental leave will be extended to employees who are pregnant and returning from such leave. More details on the impact of these protections can be found here.

What Can We Expect In 2024

The bills which gained Royal Assent in 2023 are very likely to be enacted in 2024. This will mean that employees and workers will benefit from the applicable enhanced rights and employers will need to ensure their compliance with any additional policies and procedures prescribed by the new legislation and be alive to the potential claims that an individual could bring.

In addition to legislative changes, there will also be the usual changes to national statutory rates, including those for minimum wage, statutory maternity pay and statutory sick pay, which are summarised below.

Key dates to look out for include:

In addition:

in May 2023, the government published its response to the consultation on the reform of non-compete clauses which proposed capping such clauses at three months. This may also be something to look out for in 2024; and

the government's Statutory Code of Practice on "fire and rehire" practices should be published in spring 2024.

Undoubtedly the speaking point of 2024 will be the next general election. If, as currently predicted by the polls, the Labour Party is successful, we are likely to see a number of employment law reforms designed to improve workers' rights and protections.

April 2024 rate changes

National Minimum Wage

Statutory weekly cap

