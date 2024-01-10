In the month of new year's resolutions, not to mention dry January and Veganuary, this episode will cover an introduction into what a philosophical belief actually is from an employment law perspective and how some beliefs are protected under the Equality Act 2010. This is fast growing area of case law, and we will be discussing recent Employment Tribunal judgments and considering the rising issues employers are facing in light of these.

Links mentioned in episode:

Grainger – www.bailii.org/uk/cases/UKEAT/20...0219_09_0311.html

Forstater judgments – www.gov.uk/employment-tribunal...others-2200909-2019

self

The Legal Room UK · All In a Day's Work: Introduction to Religious and Philosophical Beliefs

Listen on



The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.